The new snow is more like a coat of paint, not much beyond what you see — purely superficial — all of the inconvenience icy roads visit upon walking and driving and none of the benefits of a hefty dump: no XC skiing; no snowshoeing. My current version of yak tracks, which have lasted an inordinately long time, are now worn down to smooth nubs, almost useless, skittering over the icy road surface with every other step.
I stubbornly push on, enlisting both my tender back muscles and rehabbed but stiffening knee in a war against gravity and its determination to introduce me to the ground with a resounding thud. My ardent love of snow is compromised: None at all would be better than this. My enchantment with late autumn’s encroaching dark loses some of its romance visualizing my feet, silhouetted against the gray sky, my last vision before losing consciousness. As a theoretical precaution, I walk very carefully, straining all the wrong tendons in all the wrong ways, looking, I assume, something like Orson Welles on roller skates.
Shuffling past Nelson Pond, I find the water black as the Bering Sea, foreboding as it gets, awaiting winter’s tightening grip. I’ve never seen the Bering Sea, but my imagination tells me it looks cold. The dark surface of Nelson, also known as Forest Lake, dotted with foamy whitecaps as the breeze picks up, couldn’t look any colder. I’m less than a quarter-mile from my house and seriously considering turning back.
The weather has me struggling with more than remaining upright and staving off the humiliation of being found incoherently muttering on the side of the road, hypothermic delirium taking hold of my senses, my extremities already doomed to frostbite. The skies are the color of a chronic depression only mid-December can bring. One of the many dilemmas of venturing out this time of year is that too early will likely freeze your face into a permanent grimace. Too late (waiting until afternoon) finds your shadow — if you’re lucky enough to cast one — elongated to the point of disorientation. P.M. is also suspiciously like dusk this time of year.
With the temperature in the low-teens, I’m walking into a gale, courtesy of a powerful nor’easter, dumping more than 2 feet of snow in some places on the East Coast — just not here. It’s the fourth or fifth such storm this season delivering hardly a flake. Instead, we have the thin, treacherous covering that barely hides the lawn yet demands hard focus, tensing your shoulders as you hammer the obligatory hiking poles into the rock-hard roadway, tentatively making your way along.
This was to be the winter that provided Vermonters with safe, CDC-recommended, outdoor alternatives in the age of COVID-19. We could head for the hills or valleys to Nordic or alpine ski; slide on sleds, inner tubes or even pieces of cardboard; and snowshoe deep into Green Mountain solitude in either state parks or town forests. All we need is snow which 10 or 15 years ago, would have been a slam-dunk but with climate change, has become a far more iffy situation.
Dodging several nor’easters this early in the season doesn’t bode well, especially if it becomes a pattern for the entire winter. Several circumstances need to coincide for direct heavy snow to a particular area but storm track is vital. Thus far, they’ve remained too far east or south, with snowfall never reaching central Vermont at all; or west through the Ohio Valley, putting us on the warm side of the counter-clockwise circulation, bringing warm air and either rain or a wintry mix instead of that glorious white powder.
This particular storm is either named Gail or will generate a gale, probably both, as well as 18 inches of snow in the New York metro area where friends of mine mostly don’t want it and certainly don’t need it. Growing up down there, I always loved the infrequent episodes of paralyzing snowfalls bringing the usual urban clamor to a screeching halt, at least for a day or two. But city snow never lasted very long and it was often years between such blockbuster weather events. Eventually, it was one of the catalysts that drove us out of the city, seeking whiter pastures and the winter recreation we craved.
And now, as COVID-19 infection rates rise to unprecedented levels nationwide, Vermont has seen no post-Thanksgiving surge, remaining one of the safest places in the country largely, it is believed, because we’ve collectively followed the guidelines, keeping each other out of harm’s way. Coupled with the vaccine rollout and a healthy portion of holiday caution, we’re looking at the very real possibility of coming through the winter unscathed. A hearty snowstorm or two would go a long way toward brightening the immediate future and the New Year as we hopefully zero in on normal.
Although I often embrace winter as an antidote of sorts, the wind-driven cold forces my hand and I turn toward home sooner than I’d like. It’s prelude to the season’s first sub-zero nights and the deep, primeval darkness of winter solstice, several days away. Thinking I didn’t move here all those years ago just to be cold makes the dearth of snow even more discouraging.
But even as my mood begins to ebb over the last couple of hundred yards of lakeshore, I pass a series of low-hanging branches, quivering in a breeze splashing them with frigid water that freezes on contact, creating a shimmering seasonal display of icy ornaments that gently rattle together as I go by, suddenly feeling just a little warmer.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
