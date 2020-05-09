Watching Jared Kushner proclaim the “success story” of his father-in-law’s COVID-19 catastrophe, as infections passed the million mark, the death toll topped 60,000 and over 30 million Americans sought unemployment benefits (now, these numbers have substantially increased), was enough to gag a wharf rat. With Fox News morning crew in slack-jawed, suspended animation, the other scion of New York real estate excavated enough breathtaking arrogance to suggest it would be more appropriate for people to be asking how they accomplished their objectives “so quickly,” rather than “asking what took too long.”
A beneficiary of parental largesse and – like his boss – born on third base believing he hit a triple, Kushner is just one player in a complex network of true believers, charged with manipulating the narrative and attempting to rewrite history in real time, all to protect the president rather than the populace. Their allegiance to the pathetic man-child glued to the White House TV has cost tens of thousands of lives and from every ghastly indication, things will continue to get worse, much worse, long before they get better.
Several heart-wrenching realizations have become increasingly obvious these past eight weeks, the most troubling of which is that Donald Trump is incapable of the kind of selfless leadership a country needs during extraordinarily difficult times. Since the outset and through the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, the president’s focus has remained steadfast: on himself and only on himself. Even worse, his malignant narcissism has been embraced, even encouraged by a Republican Party unwilling to expect a shred of honesty, accountability or even civility. Now, as their constituents sicken and die, they’re “distancing” themselves from the horror they helped create.
What we should be asking ourselves, if Trump and company have done such a spectacular job; if their COVID-19 interventions have been so successful; and if the country should be strewing rose petals of gratitude in their path; is why in hell are they so adamant about blaming someone else for the way things are going? They’re all in the protection racket, pushing the delusion that the president is a viable commander-in-chief when, by any measure, he can’t even conduct himself like a viable human being.
But the mysterious inner mechanism of Trumpists renders them undaunted by reality, willing and able to hit the airwaves with the most preposterous claims imaginable. One of the chief architects of myopic presidential spew has been White House economic advisor Larry Kudrow, who famously claimed COVID-19 was “contained” in early March, telling CNN last weekend that “The Chinese have a lot to answer for,” implying the virus was created in a Wuhan laboratory, contradicting our own intelligence agencies which identified the most likely transmission was from an animal to a human and that the genetic makeup indicated no modification. According to The New York Times, this didn’t stop the administration from pressuring intelligence agencies to confirm their erroneous, politically motivated assertions.
And once again, we’re forced to watch as the mechanisms of our government are recalibrated to provide cover for Trump’s malfeasance, exactly as they were after the Russia investigation and during his impeachment. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr have already been deployed to do their magic: Pompeo citing, without evidence, “virus came from a Chinese lab;” and Barr, advising U.S. attorneys to “be on the lookout for state directives that curtail individual rights.” In other words, “We might sue you for following the guidelines that the president outlined weeks ago.”
Just how heavy a lift simple honesty represents for this bunch was evident at the startling debut of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who launched into her new position promising the media and the American people: “I’ll never lie to you,” and almost immediately claiming that the president had been granted “Complete and total exoneration” in the Mueller report, which, as you may recall, clearly stated “does not exonerate.”
So, here we are in mid-May, dealing with the long-term, collateral damage of having an untethered president, whose cowardly manipulation of facts, twisted self-aggrandizing and unwillingness to accept accountability: “I take no responsibility at all,” are tearing the country wide open when all logic demands we should be coming together. Encouraging heavily armed mobs’ “liberation” of states when, by the White House’s own internal estimates, such action will substantially increase the COVID-19 death toll, is beyond irresponsible. And still, not a word of empathy; no hint of compassion; and no plan, no vision and no leadership. Americans are on their own.
And now we’re learning that no toll is too high for grotesque self-congratulation. Approaching 70,000 deaths, heading for 100,000 or more, Trump answered questions posed by the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post thusly: ”The one thing the pandemic taught us is that I was right.”
More sober assessments disagreed. In an editorial, The New York Times simply said: “Donald Trump can’t handle the truth,” The Nation suggested “The pandemic provides more than enough evidence to render a judgement on Trump as one of the worst presidents in American history.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
