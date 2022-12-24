I don’t recall exactly how old I was when I stopped believing in Santa Claus, but I remember clearly faking it for a couple of years afterward, which I convinced myself was not to disappoint my parents, who seemed to believe, which I knew at the time was a carefully concocted, boldfaced lie. More candidly, my recollection finds my motivation largely based on self interest: I though if I copped to the truth, presents would be over, so I opted for risking hell, or perhaps purgatory, to stockpile enough worldly possessions to get me through the interim.

At that time, we also believed in Jesus, although I had suspicions that most of the adults were pretending. I had no choice but to put up a minimally credible front since the nuns had us convinced the all-seeing, all-merciful, all-loving son of God would set us on fire if we stepped out of line. To counteract some of the dread with which preadolescents were infused, kids counted the days to Christmas, poked holes in Advent calendars or quietly went insane contemplating every sin they had committed during the previous year knowing for sure they’d finish out of the money.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.