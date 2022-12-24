I don’t recall exactly how old I was when I stopped believing in Santa Claus, but I remember clearly faking it for a couple of years afterward, which I convinced myself was not to disappoint my parents, who seemed to believe, which I knew at the time was a carefully concocted, boldfaced lie. More candidly, my recollection finds my motivation largely based on self interest: I though if I copped to the truth, presents would be over, so I opted for risking hell, or perhaps purgatory, to stockpile enough worldly possessions to get me through the interim.
At that time, we also believed in Jesus, although I had suspicions that most of the adults were pretending. I had no choice but to put up a minimally credible front since the nuns had us convinced the all-seeing, all-merciful, all-loving son of God would set us on fire if we stepped out of line. To counteract some of the dread with which preadolescents were infused, kids counted the days to Christmas, poked holes in Advent calendars or quietly went insane contemplating every sin they had committed during the previous year knowing for sure they’d finish out of the money.
My friends and I, as much as we dared in light of God’s reported global surveillance apparatus, speculated that maybe Jesus and Santa were the same person with a split personality. One brought the toys; one wielded the flamethrower if you screwed up. Fifty-odd years later, Bart Simpson had a similar idea: “Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas? You know, the birth of Santa.” But the chubby elf is hardly the only fantasy arriving this time of year, particularly regarding those long-ago decades.
Although in many minds the late 1950s represent a far simpler time, especially around the holidays, that simplicity requires a certain naïveté. As children, our ignorance of other cultures and customs was profound, while accurately reflecting the world around us and our own small, sequestered place within it. All we knew was the kind of Christmas defined by and filtered through a post-war version of Catholicism.
Not only were nativity scenes central to the holiday theme, landing under every tree with ceramic animals, wise men and the holy family taking up residence immediately after Thanksgiving, but mangers popped up everywhere — schools, city hall, the courthouse and other government buildings with not a shred of the controversy such displays might generate today. Where I grew up, Catholicism was the only religion that existed.
Even though it rarely snowed for the holidays, all of our Christmases were decidedly white. African Americans lived in a separate part of town. We didn’t hang out. That the Christ child was born “King of the Jews” was hardly acknowledged. We didn’t know any Jews. In fact, the good old days as I remember them were void of any diversity whatever. The only Asians in town were relegated to running the Chinese Hand Laundry and the Yankee Clipper restaurant. The LGBTQ community was firmly closeted; women had babies and cooked dinner; and any talk of winter solstice was limited to scientists or witches’ covens.
Stranger still, according to The Washington Post, the 60% of white, working-class Americans, who would happily turn back the clock five or six decades, feel that discrimination today is a big problem — for them. That’s right. White Americans feel “mistreated” and are convinced that non-whites are unaware of the challenges white folks face, despite nearly every measure of social and economic well-being breaking their way.
Neighborhood quality, housing, home ownership, health insurance, overall health outcomes, life expectancy, household earnings and retirement savings all overwhelmingly favor Caucasians, who hold the majority of college degrees as well as the highest-paying management jobs. Yet, white Americans are convinced they were better off in the 1950s because they experienced less discrimination. Obviously, it was beneficial to be white in a segregated world, but in the spirit of the season, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt.
Considering most adults who were alive 60+ years ago are no longer running with the bulls, you’ve got to figure those feeling the pull of the ’50s or clinging to ancient Christmas fantasies were — like my peers and I — just kids, not yet astute enough to perceive the bigger picture, blissfully unaware of any circumstances beyond our isolated little bubbles, briefly impermeable to the intrusion of hard reality biding its time not too far down the road.
The innocence of that fleeting moment in time, emerging from the dark shadow of World War II, would be shattered in less than a decade as we came of age to conflicts of our own: The Kennedy assassination stunned the nation; the war in Vietnam would indelibly wither our generation and divide the rest of the country; the civil rights movement, as vital and unfortunately necessary and relevant today as it was then; and the rise of a counter culture that was either liberation or moral decay, fueling a bitter generation gap.
However much we might imagine winter holidays long past as somehow better, more peaceful and less stressful than they are today, remember — we were kids: indulged, pampered, well-fed and pretty much taken care of. Our parents did the cooking and shopping. We were also young. Who wouldn’t want to find their youth gift wrapped under the tree? But those Christmas fantasies are not nearly as perfect as we remember, nor anywhere near as rich as what we celebrate today.
Holidays have become limitless. In addition to Hanukkah, Kwanza and traditional Christmas and New Year’s, there are countless other global celebrations rooted in winter solstice and the returning of the light. We can roll with the Druids and dance around bonfires or hide the brooms as they do in Scandinavian countries so they won’t be stolen by witches. The ancient Romans offer Saturnalia, seven days of hard partying celebrating harvest with the “suspension of discipline” while Iranians eat, drink and read poetry during “Yalda Night,” consuming pomegranates and watermelon, which symbolize the cycle of life.
You can even still believe in Santa Claus if you want, or at least make believe you do.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
