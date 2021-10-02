As I first push off, the water meets along my spine, like a theater curtain closing after the final act, reminding me September is dwindling and however fiery the trees along the bank, the lake is losing heat each day. The inevitable drop in temperature combines with dwindling light of early autumn and mornings when the sun sleeps in, snuggling behind the late-night fog banks so prevalent this time of year. But it’s midafternoon, the day a vivid intoxication of everything a Vermont autumn has to offer, and I can’t seem to help myself. Despite the chill. I want more.
I gauge the cold by the length of time it takes me to get used to the water, which increases slightly each day. Today, I’d estimate it was only several minutes which, if you’re the one marinating, seems a lot longer. It’s not painful yet. That’ll come soon enough, an indication I’ll need to consider a barrier between epidermis and liquid, perhaps a swim vest or shirt, maybe even a wet suit. But I admit, there’s something absurdly satisfying about holding out until the last possible moment.
Ten or so years ago, when I began doing the harbor seal bit, I’d be alone out there with October on the horizon. Before I retired, my often fruitless quest was to get to the lake before the sun sank below the tree line, making it exponentially colder as late afternoon burned out. Over these last several years though, open water swimming has become a thing, with proponents willing to stretch the season well past Labor Day, donning whatever specialized equipment necessary to get as far into the ever-darkening fall days as possible.
Just as with every other human proclivity that breaks out, a small industry develops figuring out why such a thing has come to pass. With open water swimming, the reasons range from sublime to questionable. One simply borrows from decades of research, citing the physical and emotional benefits of exercise in general — weight loss, reducing anxiety and depression and mood improvement. With swimming, particularly in cold water, your metabolism speeds up as your core temperature drops, making your body work harder, burning more fat, thereby reducing the risk of heart attacks.
Citing a “real sense of adventure and freedom,” experts suggest open water swimming — “without floors or walls hemming you in” — provides a natural backdrop making the experience all the more beautiful. Although the foliage speaks for itself, during the past decade, I’ve compiled a collection of other moments, alone in the middle of the pond, that have sustained me through the colder, darker days I inherently know are coming but surprise me nonetheless.
I had a dangerous winter preview one early October afternoon, slipping into what felt like bath water through a swirling mist that hovered over the entire surface of the pond. I fell for the deception but after several minutes, realized the water wasn’t that warm at all, just warmer than the air. When I finally decided to cut the swim short, the thick mist obscured the shore. With the safest, most direct route to the beach unclear, the chills running down my spine weren’t all from the water. Drier and warmer later, with the car heater going full blast, I reviewed my options for becoming smarter.
Other indelible memories delineate for me how this singular experience — alone in the middle of an autumn pond, the first wisps of woodsmoke in the air — seduces again and again: A bald eagle lazily circling far above; the annual departure of hundreds of snow geese; loon chicks, parents long gone, learning to feed themselves and head out before the ice; and even a mysterious trumpet solo radiating from somewhere in the woods, a credible take on Miles’ “So What,” prompting me to reason if there was a heaven, it couldn’t be much better than this.
Several nights in the 40s seem to have weeded out all but the usual suspects and this late-September swim finds me completely alone with my thoughts, which mainly circle back to wondering how the water got so effing cold overnight and whether it’s time for that swim shirt beckoning from the mudroom coat rack. Inuit and other far northern people supposedly have more than 50 words for snow while Scotland claims in excess of 400 cloyingly cute euphemisms for the Northeast’s least favorite four letter word … like Feefle, flindrikin, spitters and snaw pouther.
Cold water swimmers also have countless terms to describe the experience without necessarily copping to the frigidity of the water. Rather than simply admitting the cold, you’ll hear things like: “My swim was invigorating” … or “exhilarating” … or even “breathtaking,” which icy water often is. My fall-back rejoinder “it was interesting.” comes with an invitation to join me, with zero takers thus far. But I’m not the only one still swimming. A few will certainly continue long after I’ve switched to more terrestrial activities and I’ve even heard of a group of women who dip into Lake Champlain all winter.
At least a portion of the uptick in people venturing out into the open water is linked to the pandemic and the necessity of closing health clubs and pools, forcing swimmers to seek other options. License plates in our pond’s relatively small parking area indicate the gravitational pull open water has on folks from literally all over the map. But, of course, the crowd has thinned markedly since Labor Day weekend, returning the water back into the enclave of solitude we embrace.
For my part, I’ll dig out the swim shirt and extend the season a day or two, maybe even another week, hard to tell with a number of variables at play. But I do know, no matter how long, I’ll savor every solitary, glacial immersion for the exquisite range of gifts it provides.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.