While speculation regarding the Republican Party ranges from an imminent, humiliating implosion to retaking the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2024, one thing appears certain: this ain’t your grandfather’s GOP; or your dad’s for that matter; and quite possibly, not even your older brother’s. However inexorable the transition has been, the warp speed acceleration over the last several years has laid bare how faulty our assumptions and exactly how fragile our political system has become.

Once, at least in theory, the bastion of small government, low taxes, a strong military, today’s conservatives have devolved into an unrecognizable amalgam of what passes for moderates, still reeling over the midterms yet inexplicably reticent to holding POTUS Emeritus accountable and the QAnon caucus, driven by conspiracy theories and bent on investigating and impeaching their way into America’s hearts and minds.

