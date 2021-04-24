The challenges of getting back to normal after lockdown have been daunting for schools, restaurants and businesses of all stripes. How close is too close? When will we reach herd immunity? And do we really need brick and mortar buildings or can we work remotely forever? Just a few of the questions that compound the difficulty facing any transition back to life as we once knew it.
There is one uniquely American pastime that has bounced back as though the long months of social isolation never happened at all, largely because it’s easier to do here than almost anywhere in the civilized world. I’m talking about buying a weapon once reserved for war and murdering a bunch of fellow citizens. The same congressional representatives who find it difficult to assist those in need, repair dangerous roads and bridges, provide health care or support public education, relentlessly defend our right to put each other in the ground on a grand scale.
The feeble Republican entreaties not to “politicize” mass shootings abdicates any responsibility for the decades of their own politicizing that led to the proliferation of firearms — enough to arm the entire population — that has made shooting neighbors, friends, classmates, concert-goers or co-workers just another problem-solving option. Their negligence, coupled with the cash-induced fealty they have to both the National Rifle Association and firearms industry has essentially guaranteed every citizen the constitutional right to one massacre each. You, me or anyone we know is one trip to the gun shop away from their entitlement of a murderous rampage. It’s that easy.
Ironically, within 24 hours of the above three paragraphs being written, there were at least three shootings with multiple victims in Texas, Louisiana and Wisconsin — in a shopping mall, a tavern and at a child’s birthday party. Reaching for a gun has become so commonplace in this country that we hardly bat an eyelash unless the victims exceed double digits. But the unfortunate fact of this matter is that the more frequently mass shootings occur, the more unlikely it is any comprehensive gun safety legislation will make any difference at all.
Although the total number of mass shootings fell dramatically during the pandemic lockdown, the United States averages more than one mass shooting per day and with each one comes an increase in gun purchases fueled by the fear Congress will finally act in the interests of the nation, say “Enough,” and consider legislation to curb the proliferation of firearms. They should know better.
While you can sue the manufacturer if your child is injured by a toy; a tobacco company if their product causes lung disease; or an automobile company should your seatbelt fail, “the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act” provides essentially blanket immunity from any lawsuit alleging harm caused by the weapons produced by the gun industry.
According to Newsweek, Americans support of “common sense” gun reform has seen an uptick since the shootings in Georgia and Colorado, separated by less than a week, with 84% favoring universal background checks. But even as recent House-approved legislation would mandate such regulation, any gun measures finding their way to the Senate, however modest, would likely fall victim to a Republican filibuster, leaving us exactly where we started. Which, considering the circumstances, probably matters a whole lot less than we’d like it to.
With the nation closing in on 400,000 firearms, it’s a fever dream that we will disarm any time soon, so we need to address the issue with a long range goal of meaningful, comprehensive gun reform well into the future. An objective and reasonable re-examination of the Second Amendment would be a good place to begin. The GOP and the NRA spend inordinate time on the “right of the people to keep and bear arms” portion; hardly mention “well regulated militia;” and conflate the “security of the free state” section with some of the lunacy permeating the landscape.
For instance, the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers may imagine themselves militias, but are a far cry from the “militias” the founders deemed necessary to protect the newly formed democracy and help prevent the return of British control. Those militias were designed to fight alongside the government in the event of an emergency (similar to the National Guard) rather than advocate and support insurrection, like that of Jan. 6. The modern, racist, paramilitary groups more mimic the post-Civil War militias that violently terrorized newly freed Black Americans in the south.
And “security of the free state” is often purposefully misinterpreted as individual states rather than the federal government, which in some circles justifies the storming of the Capitol we saw in January, as well as threats to kidnap, or try and execute elected public officials. But the majority of constitutional scholars read “free state” as referring to a free country’s opposition to despotic government, rather than random, grievance-based, far-right vigilantes roaming the country.
A clear-eyed look at what the Second Amendment actually means may be the precursor to a larger dialogue, eventually addressing a problem so massive that it costs nearly 40,000 lives a year. And with the firepower already out there, coupled with the ease of acquiring a deadly weapon, it is unlikely the situation will get any better on it’s own. Admittedly, inroads toward what may be the single most divisive issue we face, will be a heavy political lift.
But however difficult, it must be addressed. In our NRA/GOP-created “normal” personal freedom reigns supreme, frequently at great cost. As we exit isolation, the body count rises and we ask ourselves the same, redundant question: “How can this continue to happen?” But when we take into account the sheer number of weapons out there and how criminally simple it is to acquire one, the more logical question becomes:
“How can it not?”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
