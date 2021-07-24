That we’re already on the downside of meteorological summer — which peaked Thursday — came not so much as a shock but more the kind of grim realization that increasingly seems to be the way we fortify ourselves for the next snippet of bad news. The summer we anticipated so optimistically for so long has begun slipping away well short of fulfilling most of our post-pandemic, virus-vanquished fantasies. In fact, as we’re learning day-by-day, it may very well be the virus, rather than us, celebrating an unlikely resurgence. Were there ever a “We have met the enemy, and he is us” moment, this could be it.
And while we lament the inevitability of this lushest of Vermont summers coming to an end, the pandemic joins other sinister aspects of our culture with no discernable ends in sight: Nearly half the country doesn’t believe the election is over even as our sights are set on the midterms; the Civil Rights movement, thought to be over (mostly by white people), remains vital and unfortunately necessary; and the diametrically opposed priorities of a deeply divided nation ironically fall along the same battle lines as did the Civil War.
Regarding COVID-19, infections, hospitalizations and deaths were all dropping dramatically until hitting a wall of resistance thrown up by conservatives using the same deadly tactic they do while staunchly defending our right to shoot and be shot: Playing the “freedom” card. With support from Fox “News,” the GOP has successfully convinced a third of the nation that being vaccinated compromises their “freedom” and barring the unvaccinated from any bar, restaurant or public venue, is bad for business and consequently, bad for America.
One-third may sound small, but it’s actually over 100 million people, sufficient numbers to ensure COVID remains a threat indefinitely. In fact, epidemiologists suggest the longer the virus proliferates unabated, the more likely it will continue mutating, spawning a vaccine-resistant variant more deadly than the one that’s killed over 600,000 Americans and millions worldwide.
Two weeks ago, National Geographic reported a variant called “Delta Plus” began appearing in global databases in March and by late-April, cases were found in England, prompting a ban on international travel. Several patients with no history of travel outside the UK and no contact with anyone who had traveled, pointed to community spread. Not yet common, the variant was designated a “variant of concern” by the Indian Health Ministry, citing its transmissibility, ability to bind more strongly to receptors in the lungs, and potential to evade an antibody response.
While scientists warn the unvaccinated that their vulnerability is a threat not only to them but those around them, Fox News talking heads like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, continue pushing the fiction that vaccines themselves are more dangerous than the virus and people are justified in opting out. According to The New York Times, one of Carlson’s guests, the hyperbolic founder of “Turning Point USA,” Charlie Kirk, compared colleges requiring students to be vaccinated before returning to campus this fall to “Almost this apartheid-style open-air hostage situations.”
This level of lunacy proved too much for the always reliable Former Guy to resist, adding some his own psychosis to the mix: “He’s not doing well at all” referring to Joe Biden, ”way behind schedule and people are refusing to take the vaccine because they don’t trust this administration, they don’t trust the election results, and they don’t trust the fake news, which is refusing to tell them the truth,” as if the truth mattered to him. But even with tanking approval ratings and his “arena tour” with fellow degenerate Bill O’Reilly bombing at the ticket booth, the leader of the GOP death cult has already poisoned the well with MAGA millions refusing vaccination.
The infection rate nationally has risen nearly 200% in recent weeks with the Delta variant the overwhelming catalyst, making up 83% of new cases, infections are now rising in all 50 states with red states paying the price for loyalty, but it doesn’t stop there. We learned midweek that an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a White House staffer both tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, a sobering refrain beginning to sound all too familiar. Although you may still become infected after receiving both inoculations, the CDC in urging everyone to take immunization efforts seriously, points out that your brush with COVID will more likely be mild rather than life-threatening. Even conservatives may be taking the hint.
Senate Republicans, after years of fealty to Dear Leader, have either seen the light or realized their fear of vaccinations was overshadowed by their fear of losing the next election by killing off their red-state constituents. But as usual, before offering even tepid endorsements, most of the GOP reflexively genuflected toward Bedminister and actually tried to blame Joe Biden for not genuflecting with them. Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville opined that skeptics would not get their shots until “This administration acknowledges the efforts of the last one.”
The world is small and in light of current circumstances, getting smaller all the time. As portions of the globe bake under an unrelenting sun or burn for months, others are swept away on a torrent of hundred-year flooding happening far more frequently than once a century. While Vermonters make the best of what’s left of summer, the Green Mountains are nearly obscured by the ominous smoke from western wildfires, which are year after year termed “unprecedented.” And, spreading like the eerie smoke darkening even sunny afternoons, ever-present COVID-19 remains unchecked and mutating, more politicized and consequently, more dangerous, each day.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
