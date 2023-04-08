We live in utterly surrealistic times. Life in the United States has taken on a multiverse kind of quality, as though each of us in our own way knows there must be a parallel dimension somewhere out there with other versions of ourselves living contentedly: someplace where facts exist … compassion … you know, like normal. Traveling the last couple of weeks, we’ve encountered folks from a number of other countries who are still as awed as ever by the U.S. but for far different reasons. They think we’ve gone crazy and given our current circumstances, I couldn’t put up much of an argument.
Without the delusions foisted upon many of us, they view our country more objectively than we’re able to, wondering how we seem to have squandered America’s limitless promise, winding up where we are: coming apart at the seams; democracy threatened; and ever more held hostage by the gun. After another mass shooting at another elementary school, one of our political parties, after months driving a repressive legislative agenda camouflaged by a vow to “save the children,” sprang into action to protect instead the crybaby man-child who once disgraced the presidency, now answering for some of his myriad crimes.
Even as the legal walls begin closing in on the MAGA majordomo, GOP congressmen come out foaming and frenzied, downplaying the ongoing carnage; defending the embedded corruption; and breaking out a vast arsenal of bats**t crazy, demonizing drag queens while defending drama queens. In post after whiny post, the former president shrieks at accountability like a vampire at dawn, invoking as ever his vast capacity for self delusion, reporting he had been “indicated” while embracing the warmth and comfort of the grift, immediately fundraising off his “indication.”
We’ve met a lot of people who haven’t a clue how he initially ended up in the White House and wonder why he’s still in the picture after these dreadful years. I can’t answer that one either but I know which party is intent on defending him instead of defending children, and quite possibly even send him back to Washington. Republicans ranging from potential rivals, Ron DeSantis; former suck-ups, Mike Pence; and the usual congressional QAnon trolls were all quick to the ramparts, lamenting over the outrage of it all well before they knew what the sealed indictment contained.
Ever the opportunist, DeSantis, went so far as to pledge Florida’s refusal to “assist” in any Mar-a-Lago extradition should it become necessary, evidently ignorant that he has no such discretion. There is a constitutional mandate that a state executive must cooperate with a legally conducted extradition procedure and any stonewalling on his part could easily result in obstruction of justice charges. But like so many of his GOP counterparts, DeSantis doesn’t mean a word of what he says. He’s showboating for the cameras to curry favor with the MAGA crowd hoping to peel off some of the former’s support before the 2024 presidential primaries.
Although duplicity has become a reliable tactic in Republicanism over the years, they’ve outdone themselves recently, juxtaposing a laundry list of hateful initiatives with making the country “safe” for children, except for the children who are regularly shot dead in their classrooms. If the GOP holds sway, America’s kids will no longer be endangered by drag queen story hour. AR-15 story hour, on the other hand, will be enshrined as just another “tradition,” as the GOP quietly accepts firearms as the leading cause of death for children and adolescents.
Republican sanctimony regarding the urgency of protecting children is specious at best, limiting that protection to things the GOP doesn’t like, or that play well to the evangelicals and MAGA true believers. They will use the law to “shield as many children as possible from the knowledge, cultural influences and technologies deemed divisive or controversial” according to James Bouie, writing in The New York Times, pointing out congressional conservatives take their marching orders from “activists and apparatchiks that shape their priorities” with people like Tucker Carlson calling the shots.
The results are unfortunate, predictable and deadly: very real threats to children remain on the back burner, an afterthought. When it comes to issues of poverty, hunger, health care and, of course, weapons of war, the Republican Party worries about the price tag, or the bastardized Second Amendment or how it wouldn’t matter anyway, so better to do nothing.
Their enthusiasms are rooted in the culture wars: destroying any semblance of tolerance; caving to the ignorant book burners, the virulent racists and antisemites, the despicable homophobes, and the clueless parents protesting Michelangelo as pornography but condoning the violence, rape, incest and bestiality in the Bible. But banning the Bible would be greeted by hypocritical braying from the pious Christian-right because the whole exercise has nothing to do with content and everything to do with hate.
Nurtured and encouraged by an irresponsible GOP, bent on power whatever the cost, the myopic masses cuddle their guns and coddle their ex-president, a lifelong grifter finally facing justice, warning of “death and destruction” should his baggy suit get wrinkled. But his inflammatory rhetoric is redundant as are calls for mayhem. We’ve already got plenty of both.
Sacrificing school children to the cause has become commonplace, inconvenient collateral damage to maintain a convoluted notion of “freedom.” Second Amendment zealots should be reminded that in Uvalde, Texas, cops waited over an hour to engage a shooter as he blew apart children because they were afraid: “He has a battle rifle” they were warned, an AR-15. The response? “F**k.” And this — “Once we found out what he was using, it was a different game.” A “game” that ended with 19 children and two teachers dead — “Freedom.”
So when I meet people from other places who wonder how the United States appears complicit in its own systematic annihilation, I don’t know how to answer their questions.
I don’t even know anymore how to answer my own.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
