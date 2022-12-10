As we inadvertently waddle, stumble or lurch toward the decrepitude that awaits us all around one of these bends in the trail, memories of long ago decades come trickling back while yesterday’s breakfast is veiled in the kind of mystery best left to a streetwise shamus or skilled neurologist to figure out. That’s probably why I eat the exact same thing every morning, as if whole-grain toast with orange marmalade can stave off the inevitable, at least until I can figure out a way to circumvent my own expiration date … maybe a sale at Big Lots?
Mirrors, I’ve discovered recently, no longer serve a viable purpose for many boomers since it’s difficult to dispute their accuracy or cast aspersions on their motives. Since we no longer preen in front of them — what’s the use, right? — they are best avoided completely like the pants in the back of the closet you sincerely believed you’d eventually work your way back into. Since I shave my head, mirrors are kind of a necessity if I want to keep my ears, which are larger than I’d realized but don’t hear nearly as well as they once did.
I’ve known I have Eastern European jowls for instance, ever since I mistook myself for my long-dead grandmother in a coffee shop reflection but the decade or so since has also unkindly endowed me with what the ads in Parade Magazine warn is crepey skin, completing the portrait of a basset hound clumsily festooned for junior prom by electronically distracted adolescents. Averting my eyes is near impossible, as if the apparent coffee stains on my head are actually a treasure map to the fountain of youth … which supposedly is somewhere in Florida, making a creaky demise the preferable alternative.
This fever swamp of unsolicited premonitions leads me to walk faster than I should, making up for lost time, either chasing something elusive or being followed closely by something really portentous. Although I’ve yet to figure out which is which, I have an inkling it’s a little of each, a universal metaphor to which we of a certain age can easily relate but struggle to precisely decipher. While it may seem perilous, I decide, like so many other unknowns, it’s a pretty common phenomenon that goes with the territory.
On a windy, chilly morning last weekend, walking through an abruptly snowless landscape as climate change digs its heels in, ratcheting us back to early November, I find myself seeking a sort of refuge in a blizzard of recollections, some of which are so uniquely peculiar it’s confounding to even see myself in the picture, as though the memories themselves are someone else’s. Like my thankfully brief interlude with boxing.
Now, with the ensuing years having taken a decidedly crunchy turn, it’s almost incomprehensible that lacing up the gloves was ever a “thing” but in mid-century New Jersey pugilism, was a popular spectator sport in a black-and-white TV universe that included the Friday Night Fights via the Gillette Cavalcade of Sports, which was a near-religious experience for my father, who commanded the couch like a sultan, quart bottle of beer at the ready, along with his favorite glass and a pack of Salems, all of which would contribute to his untimely departure a couple of years later at 53.
In retrospect, all of this makes my venture into sanctioned human aggression seem even weirder than I remember as I envision amateur Jungians dissecting it into some variation of the “Father Complex,” speculating my flirtation with violence was triggered by either mourning his passing or raging at being abandoned, neither of which I clearly recall. Not that I necessarily would, given the unconscious nature of such mechanisms.
I began working out with an older guy who had a makeshift gym in his garage whose main objective was to teach me how to fight my way out of a clinch, which involved opening myself up to take some punishment, which he was all too happy to deliver. “What the hell do you think you’re doing?” was my mother’s response to the puffy eyelids, swollen cheeks and bloody nostrils I chalked up to gaining experience that would toughen me up as my negligible skills improved. Which, of course, they never did. That didn’t stop me from climbing into a ring at the PAL a time or two, quickly souring me on being the protagonist of my own humiliation.
Bayonne was a blue-collar town in a blue-collar time. I didn’t even know anyone who wasn’t blue collar or who didn’t have at least a passing interest in boxing, as corrupt a sport as there ever was, which I learned unequivocally while attending college on the GI Bill, spending an inordinate amount of time playing chess with an across-the-hall neighbor who, apart from being an exceptional chess player, was also a part-time sportswriter and boxing judge.
As he was assigned higher profile fights, including several notable championship bouts in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, the notifications arrived closer and closer to the first round bell, often with only enough time to jump on a plane. The reason was simple. The longer the judges remained a secret, the less likely the mobsters would be able fix the outcome with bribes or threats.
I became about as good a chess player as I was a boxer, learning years later in my former neighbor’s obituary that he was a near master, renowned in the New York metro area and buddies with both fighter Chuck Wepner — the inspiration for Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky” — and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, also a Bayonne native with whom I unknowingly attended high school. Martin was the founder of the city’s chess club, while Wepner — known as the “Bayonne Bleeder” — achieved iconic status going 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali in 1975.
While I tend to file this all as ancient history, I learned this week that, less than a month ago, a statue celebrating the now 83-year-old Wepner was unveiled in a small Bayonne Park, largely through the effort of a guy who maintains a small museum dedicated to the boxer in the office of his auto repair shop. About as blue collar as it gets.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
