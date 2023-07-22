It’s quintessential midsummer in Vermont. I’m languishing uselessly in a near-horizontal chaise under the apple tree. I’m back from a swim in one of the crystal clear ponds within a mile of the house where I imagined myself populating an iconic snapshot, only my head above water, gently twitching my flippers to stay buoyant as the unmistakable murmur of a saxophone from God knows where floats around me like a hazy memory of something I may or may not have ever experienced. It hardly matters.
Mottled sunshine filters through the leaves and cherry-sized fruit as my eyelids get weighty. I’m deep into “Independence Day,” the first book to win the Pulitzer and PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction in the same year, Richard Ford’s follow-up to his novel “The Sportswriter,” which introduced Frank Bascombe, now a realtor, heading to the Jersey Shore for Fourth of July weekend in the midst of a midlife crisis of sorts. But it’s situated mostly on my chest as wispy cirrus clouds transverse a sky so radiantly blue, I want to freeze the moment forever.
What a summer so far, beginning a couple of weeks ago with the Grateful Dead at Highgate, second year in a row …
Wait, what? That was 1995! … I never realized you could get there from here. A wrinkle in the astral plane must have caught me for a moment or two. Probably wishful thinking on my part, given this summer’s departure from the norm and an awful glimpse of what the new norm could be. The future may have already arrived.
The past six weeks have been an extraordinary example of what other communities across the country experience on what is fast becoming a maddening, regular basis. A steady series of often torrential downpours has left the ground saturated and prone to additional flash flooding with every subsequent rainfall. Some of our cherished rivers, ponds and lakes now carry warning labels, advisories not to swim because being swept away continues to be a serious risk or a toxic regurgitation of runoff may have contaminated the water with either harmful chemicals or a torrent of bacteria.
Skies, too, even when the voluminous, deep gray thunderheads dissipate for an hour or two, remain clouded by smoke from the hundreds of Canadian wildfires in areas of Quebec that may last the entire summer. Back roads even when passable are still dangerous, deeply rutted, often flanked by elongated canyons carved by rushing water, limiting traffic to a single lane, prone to abrupt reconfiguration with each — almost daily — heavy downpour.
Thriving businesses in Barre and Montpelier sit idle, their muddy inventory and infrastructure lining the curb in depressive heaps with proprietors, as well as customers, brought to tears at the sheer magnitude of it all as the muggy air is compromised further by diesel fumes and the acrid smoke impervious to international borders. Who will risk reopening is a question without a satisfying answer right now as the still-swollen Winooski churns by threateningly, a constant reminder of the grim possibilities.
While this has been coming for a long time, with decades of climate scientists’ warnings largely ignored, the acceleration in both velocity and dimension has all the earmarks of a massive, surprise attack. We’ve watched from afar as triple-digit heat overwhelms the desert Southwest; hurricanes and tropical storms ravage the Atlantic and Gulf coasts; and tornadoes repeatedly tear the heart out of the heartland and come away largely unscathed. Those days are over.
The stunning revelation these past weeks literally screams it can happen here; it is happening here; and unfortunately, it will continue happening here. City planners, government agencies and federal officials will have their hands full with mitigation efforts to blunt the impact of increasingly volatile weather systems as the atmosphere continues to warm, making monsoon-like rainfall more common.
As state emergency management officials were joined this week by National Guard troops, a contingent of FEMA representatives and Gov. Phil Scott sought a major disaster designation from the federal government, Vermonters once again proved to be the state’s finest asset in desperate times. From Ludlow to Hardwick, people stepped up, mucking out businesses, clearing debris, cooking or delivering food, providing transportation and whatever else was necessary, confirming that “Vermont Strong” is more than a pithy slogan.
In fact, studies suggest that helping others is a way of navigating through some of our own emotional turmoil following the kind of catastrophic events that have permeated the past several years. More than a million COVID deaths, record numbers of mass shootings, the war in Ukraine and relentless natural disasters may have all contributed to a national malaise, mass depression or anxiety and collective PTSD. In “The Healing Power of Doing Good,” Allan Luk cites helping someone releases the same endorphins linked to runner’s high, calming both mind and body, strengthening the immune system, decreasing awareness of physical pain and increasing self esteem.
Early this week, I find myself again floating gently in the middle of the pond. There is no music this time and my illusions about the idyllic summer of 1995 are gone. I realize, despite its joyous, musical beginning, there were harbingers of a threatening future and the final encore of a show many of us never dreamed would end. Soaring mid-July temperatures in Chicago left over 700 residents, mostly elderly and poor, dead in unventilated apartments. Heat preparedness soon became a vital cog in national urban planning.
Later in August, I sat on a beach in North Truro, gazing toward the horizon. An occasional seal brakes the surface, as seabirds and pounding surf provide all the backdrop I need. An 11-year-old family friend camping with us, who years later will emerge as a reputable jazz guitarist and session musician in his own right, quietly approaches me and asks: “Hey, Walt, you really loved Jerry Garcia, right?”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.