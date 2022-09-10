I’ve been away for a few days, and haven’t been keeping up with my email as diligently as I normally do. But when I did check it finally, just today, imagine my surprise when I discovered that, in my absence, I’ve been transformed from a quiet elderly widower, mainline churchgoer, and casual Democrat, into one of the closest, staunchest, most faithful supporters of the recent past president and his lovely immediate family. It’s been a fascinating experience.

It apparently started last week, the last week in August during the run-up to Labor Day. I can’t tell yet whether it was the brainstorm of a zealous, but not over-bright minion on the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee (hereinafter JFC), or the creation of a mischievous algorithm in a bank of artificial intelligence, or whether the JFC is targeting registered voters in their 80s, or whether it’s just emailing the whole state of Vermont, willy-nilly. In any case, its message has plopped into my inbox several times a day; and I’ll tell you what: It’s made me a new man — almost.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

