I see by the news the state of Florida has begun hiring uncredentialed teaching job applicants who’ve been members of the military. This slightly fatuous development suggests all kinds of scenarios — from the moment an obstreperous student challenges a former drill sergeant to “make me,” to the day the new hires get their first paychecks and see how little they’re making, to the day an elderly vet is told what he can and cannot teach about the Asian wars. The videos of all the interactions surely will be available — nothing goes unmonitored these days — and it might be quite interesting to us old Shakespeare snobs to see what a former sea cook does with Hamlet’s soliloquy.

The general outrage around the country to the news from Florida has been pretty much that: outrage.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

