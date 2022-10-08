During what's turning out to be a relatively long life so far and, in spite of generally straitened financial circumstances, I've had the opportunity to travel in some of our country's most beautiful places.

The first that comes to mind is the Wind River Range of Wyoming, where a friend and I, the late Paul Kelley, packed in several miles to a pair of glacial lakes, set up our tiny tent and next day, made a magnificent but abortive attempt on the highest mountain in the range, Gannett Peak. The Adirondacks — green, moist and rugged — still hold my heart (and eventual grave plot). And Mount Katahdin, whose fabulous Knife Edge I'll never even reach again, let alone hike, often floats across the screen of my imagination.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

