The end of October has always seemed to me the end of everything before that and the start of our annual winter’s sleep. During my contracting days, it was time to start covering piles of lumber with tarps or risk having to pry them apart in the morning. The cloudiest month of the year is upon us — what Frost calls “bare November days before the coming of the snow” — and it sometimes requires some conscious effort to keep the gloom from affecting us.

Halloween is a time for having your winter’s wood under cover and your snow tires on the car. The summer car — gas tank full to brimming to prevent condensation, tires pumped up to 60 pounds to prevent flat spots, rodent deterrents scattered throughout, battery disconnected, and radio antenna stowed in the trunk — will be under cover within the week, unless a spell of Indian summer should grant us a little respite from the cold. The furnace oil came on Halloween, after which I didn’t need any more scares; the wood boiler is going to be getting a workout this winter. Also on this holiday, I remember, none too fondly, my bachelor life, which ended on this day 63 years ago.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.