For decades, I’ve preached the virtue of experiencing one new thing each week. This has resulted in an occasionally exciting life so far. But the one this past week was a bit more than I’d planned for or even thought about.

After a series of falls — six — since the beginning of January, I enjoy the almost constant companionship in my house of my lovely candy-apple red, four-wheel walker, Herschel. An ever-ready silent partner in mobility, he helps me to my feet after extended periods at my desk, and then props me through the first wavering steps all old folks are accustomed to. He carries the groceries from the back door into the kitchen. He waits beside my bed during the night to assist my occasional forays the two dozen steps into the washroom. He’s become invaluable.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.