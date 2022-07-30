Being a Yankee, I’ve always strode confidently through the woods and thick brush. The odds of there being something painful or lethal lurking underfoot have been so minuscule that the thought never enters my consciousness. (I will admit the occasional eruptions of ground hornets, those spiteful little creatures that put man and dog ajump; but they’re pretty rare.) However, when swishing through tall grass in the desert, the dry brush and prickly pear in the Southwest, or the hardwood forests of Appalachia, I do keep a slightly sharper lookout on my next few steps. I’ve got at least one set of rattlesnake rattles in my collar button box to remember Texas by.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

