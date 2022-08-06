I watch, listen to and read a lot of news. It’s available and coming in pretty fresh, around the clock, seven days a week. The reliability of its sources is important to me; I like those as close as possible to the way I like coffee and whiskey — straight. Spoiled for years by the impassive reporting of Walter Cronkite, and allowed to draw my own conclusions, I can barely tolerate the breathless announcements and leading questions of Wolf Blitzer (I keep waiting for him to keel over from anoxia in mid-career); and I see Fox News has defended its reputation in court by affirming its content to be entertainment, rather than facts. So as soon as I hear adjectives — let alone adverbs! — beginning to creep into the “news,” I’m pretty much gone. As far as so-called “social media” go, my well-worn crap detector is in Alert mode from the moment I log on.

At the same time, I keep asking myself, “Why?” Why am I bothering to watch or spend time reading — or even caring — about current events? Is it just for entertainment? The news is mostly bad, a downer. So why do I grieve about the plight of Ukrainians whose fate is in other hands? Why do I care how many have died (body-counting is a favorite activity of various media) in the Kentucky floods? There’s little, if anything, I can do about these situations. I’m just an old man, armed with nothing but a single vote, when the time comes, and increasingly irrelevant to the apparent concerns of the thundering herds around me. Abortion, military-style weapons, toxic masculinity, birth control and family planning, demographic anxiety, the teaching of history in public schools, sexual and gender politics — all of these are so far beyond my capacity (or competence) as a bystander to influence that it would be easy to join the late Stringbean Akeman, of the “Grand Ole Opry,” in his classic lament, “Lawd, I feel so unnecessary!”

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

