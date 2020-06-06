The national unrest of the last week has added a layer of pain to what many Vermonters were already experiencing during the pandemic: economic hardship, inequitable access to public resources and health care, and the stress of being isolated from family and friends.
The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the protests that have followed during the past week, including in Burlington and Montpelier, have forced us to reckon with the reality that our state does not work for every resident, particularly for black Vermonters.
This is not the Vermont we want.
Our state is 94% white. But black Vermonters experience poverty at twice the rate of the rest of the state, despite being more likely to work. And as the efforts by many to collect and disseminate policing statistics across the state have made clear, black Vermonters are much more likely to be stopped by police, to be searched, and to be incarcerated. And black Vermonters have a higher rate of COVID-19 than any other group.
None of this is an accident. And none of this is new. This is the result of centuries of policies intended to enslave, target and exclude black Americans to protect the power of the white majority, and it is embedded in Vermont’s economic, education and justice systems.
We applaud Gov. Phil Scott for acknowledging Vermont’s systemic racism at his press conference yesterday and the ongoing challenge of dismantling it.
Dismantling systemic racism is urgent. It demands each of us act now: listen, learn, protest, ask questions of elected officials and each other. A coming opportunity to be part of community conversations in Vermont is How Much is Enough and How Do We Know it? 5 p.m. Monday.
It was notable at his press conference, the governor cited the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “A riot is the language of the unheard.”
Here’s more of what Dr. King said at Stanford University on April 14, 1967:
“I think America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air. Certain conditions continue to exist in our society which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality, and humanity. And so in a real sense our nation’s summers of riots are caused by our nation’s winters of delay. And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.”
Paul Cillo is an analyst for the Public Assets Institute.
