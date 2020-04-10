Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Scattered snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.