Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children and teenagers. More than half of all gun owners store guns unsafely and, according to Giffords X, 4.6 million minors live in homes with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm.
Young adults have an elevated risk of engaging in violent behaviors. There is data to suggest that, while 18- to 20-year-olds make up just 4% of the population, they account for 17% of known homicide offenders. And, from 2011 and 2020, there was a 61% increase in firearm suicides involving minors.
When children and teens have easy access to firearms, it poses a danger to themselves, members of their household, and our communities at large. These weapons can be used in school shootings, accidental shootings at home, and suicides.
Clearly, we need child access prevention and safe storage laws. Data from a 2019 study suggests even small increases in the number of American homes safely storing firearms could prevent almost one-third of youth gun deaths due to suicide and unintentional firearm injury.
Please urge your members of Congress to support child access prevention and safe storage legislation.
