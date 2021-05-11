Thank you, Young Writer’s Project! I turn to this page to read about what young people are thinking and feeling, and the experience always leaves me hopeful for the future.
Read Siri Dunn’s “So Dream Me” and revel in the vivid imagery, sounds, smells and tastes of her yearned-for world of freedom. This poet is 15 years old and lives in Morristown. I admire how, for her, words are vehicles for her exploration of her inner world, her dreams and hopes.
Thanks also to the Northfield Savings Bank, this week’s sponsor for the Young Writer’s Project.
Linda Radtke
Middlesex
