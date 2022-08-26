Trust Vermonters to make the best decisions about their bodies and their lives.
It’s crucially important to vote 'yes' on Article 22 which will appear at the top of your ballot in the November elections. A 'yes' vote protects reproductive rights that have existed in Vermont for half a century, ensuring the rights we rely on today won’t change tomorrow.
Fact: More than 70% of Vermonters approve of the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, or Article 22. They are Vermonters of every political stripe who believe in every Vermonter’s right to make their own reproductive decisions without interference from others who have no idea of one’s private circumstances. It’s that simple.
The Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe felt like thinly-veiled contempt for the rights of people who can get pregnant. This was the first time the court has abolished a constitutional right — a right of liberty and dignity that was hard-won by millions of people alive today who fought for its recognition.
If you grew up during the ‘60s as I did, you may recall friends who were sent away in shame and secrecy to birth a baby, taken away from them because they could not assume maternal responsibility. There was virtually no education and no choice — no liberty and no dignity. I don’t want my sons, their wives or their children to live under the Draconian laws so many state legislatures across the country are adopting.
People of good faith can respectfully disagree, but should not restrict another person’s private decision.
I strongly urge you to vote 'yes' on Article 22. Trust people to make the best decisions about their bodies and their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.