My guiding principal, as a women’s health practitioner for 28 years and as birthing center nurse for 10 years, was I trusted women to make informed decisions regarding their own health care.

In November, we will get to vote on the Reproductive Liberty Amendment (Article 22) which would amend Vermont’s Constitution to protect every person’s right to make their own reproductive decisions. These are fundamental rights and we need to remove politics from personal health care decisions. The laws we have now can change as administrations change so it is important to enshrine reproductive rights into our Constitution.

