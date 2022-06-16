I have enjoyed reading James Biggam’s coverage of Spaulding High School’s outstanding baseball team this spring. However, his story on their state championship victory stated incorrectly that the 1970 Division I State Championship team was coached by Steve Slayton. That team was coached by John “Jack” Delphia. Congratulations to the Tide in returning the championship to SHS once again.
Mark George
Barre
Editor's note: We corrected this in our online version and regret the mistake.
