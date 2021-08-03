Worth repeating
The Associated Press report on Ben & Jerry’s ice cream published in a recent issue did cite the New York Times column published by Ben & Jerry. But either in the writing or the editing, the report omitted the central point of the column: The company is not ending sales in Israel. It is ending sales in the illegal settlements in the occupied territory of the West Bank, conquered in 1967. These settlements are considered illegal, under international law, around the world.
John Nassivera’s column in the weekend edition of the paper made this point, along with discussion of biblical history; it still seems worth repeating.
Stephen Belcher
Fayston
