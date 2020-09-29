Liberals and others on the left of the political spectrum are concerned that Trump may appoint a nominee for the open slot on the Supreme Court and get him or her approved. You claim this would represent a crisis of legitimacy.
I don't agree. Legitimacy means conforming to law or rules. The appointment process is determined by the Constitution. You imply that because the majority of Americans do not approve of this appointment, it is illegitimate. At this time, we do not know what the majority of Americans want, perhaps we will be able to guess in November after the election.
As you know, nominees to the Supreme Court are not elected, so you can get a person appointed who politically does not represent the majority of Americans. That's the way the system works. If you do not like the way it works, try to change the Constitution. If appointed and approved, it will be legitimate!
You say that everyone who cares about the integrity of the court has been dreading a moment like this. “Integrity” means “the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles; moral uprightness.” Are you saying that because the nominee will be from the conservative side of the political spectrum, they will be dishonest? Perhaps I have misunderstood.
The real political issue is abortion and another conservative could cause more restrictions to be erected, which I would agree we need. The real issue with this appointment is abortion! Try to remain calm, the country will survive Trump and another conservative on the court. The world will not end because of this appointment.
Thomas Prindiville
East Barre
