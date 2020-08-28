I imagine many Biden-Harris supporters have a dilemma over which issue to write about to indicate why that ticket should be elected and vice versa. Even though Michelle and Barack spoke marvelously about the dangers to democracy that our inherently authoritarian president poses, a week ago in the middle of the night, I thought I just have to add my story to their case.
I spent three months doing volunteer teaching in a Cambodian secondary grade school in the fall of 2017. First, the intensity, fears and frustration my young Cambodian colleagues felt working in this decades-old authoritarian state, each year more authoritarian and each year more willing to use violence, was palatable. My colleague, Narin, had a brother in prison for his opposition to Hun Sen. He wanted to get out of Cambodia except for his loyalty to family (and maybe his volunteer non-governmental work).
Not surprisingly, the dictator Hun Sen praised President Trump, naturally receiving praise in return. Maybe or maybe not, Cambodians were aware of this. With my short time, limited exposure and inadequate language, I don't pretend to be an expert on what the average Cambodian believes, but I met no Cambodian who spoke English who didn't express deep frustration and a longing for more democracy.
I do know that the ratio of democratic states compared to authoritarian states is falling in today's world. I do guess that many of the world's people feel very disappointed in our president's love of authoritarian states and miss America's full-throated support of human rights and democracy in our world. I fear too few Americans worry about the opinions of those living in other countries, but we do live in an interdependent world and these people losing faith in America will have undesirable results for all of us.
Harris Webster
Montpelier
