Since 1964, Calais and East Montpelier have worked collaboratively to provide emergency services to our residents. In that time together, we have built, equipped and supported two fire stations, including the one located in East Montpelier today. Calais residents have donated considerable time and energy to running and operating this shared service through all of those years. The town of Calais continues to support these dedicated volunteers who give up time with their families and often put their lives at risk to ensure the safety of our communities.
An article in last week’s Times Argus highlighted the growing tension in the volunteer world of local government. Volunteer select boards and many other functions of non-professional local government are increasingly stretched thin, and towns should seek ways to share resources and support each other. But it’s not always easy or smooth to coordinate governance across multiple towns and bodies. Seth Gardner, chair of the East Montpelier Select Board, recently expressed frustration by saying, "We would be in control of the future, and we wouldn't have to be in bed with the Calais Select Board." His frustration may have been due to the failure of Calais to have representation at the April 13 meeting of the East Montpelier Fire Department.
