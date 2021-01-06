As the GOP continues to try and delegitimatize the incoming administration, I want to suggest to President-elect Biden that he follow the lead of the Obama campaign and adopt for every office, a large sign which says in large letters — respect, empower, include.
In his new book, the former president notes that the idea of the sign came from his assistant, Paul Tewes, and the objective was to have his people be "committed to listening to people, respecting what they had to say, and treating everyone — including our opponents and their supporters — the way we wanted to be treated." They also wanted them not to try to sell people ideas "like a box of laundry detergent" but rather "to get them involved."
To be effective, the Biden administration will have to go an awful lot further than the GOP's current campaign of denial and name-calling.
Kirk Gardner
Montpelier
