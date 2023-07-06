Elana Mihaly’s commentary on not utilizing biomass fuel ("Mihaly: Wood-burning future," June 30) claims:
"Science shows that biomass emissions can put more pollution into our air and lungs than coal plants, and that the best role for trees in fighting climate change is a long life of storing carbon in well-managed forests where hardwoods are allowed to grow taller and older. It takes decades for trees to reabsorb enough carbon to make burning wood climate-neutral."
The "science" tells me the opposite. 1) A well-managed forest for timber and energy production absorbs more CO2 from the air than an old growth forest. 2) I think there is a difference between the many millions of years to "grow" coal versus renewable biomass. 3) The fallacy with the last statement is that it looks at a small subset of trees rather than an ongoing process with trees/forests at every stage of growth.
I guess everyone's "science" is different. Mine tells me the use of wood fuels from our managed forests is an important and beneficial part of our energy mix in Vermont.