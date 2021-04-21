Today (April 16), I got a pamphlet saying if we wanted to get back to life, get vaccinated. It's up to you. Well, at least I agree with that last statement.
From my standpoint, the truth is, I chose not to get the jabs, yet I'm living life just fine, thank you very much. Also, if "Johnny" gets vaccinated and we come face-to-face, he has nothing to worry about. He's not going to catch anything from me. So why should he still be wearing a mask? Drama, that's what it is. Pointless, unnecessary drama.
With that said, in the words of Billy Joel: "Go ahead with your own life, leave me alone."
Muffe Heath
Rutland
