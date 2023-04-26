I am writing this letter to express my concern about a particular country that has grown increasingly militaristic and at the same time been stripping its female citizens of essential human rights.
When my grandmother was born, this particular country did not allow women to vote. It was 1920 before this right was recognized.
In my mother's generation, women in this country could not own a credit card in their own name without their husband's consent until 1974.
In my wife's time, politicians and activist judges have now decided women do not have the right to make their own decisions about personal and private reproductive and health care.
I am, of course, talking about my own beloved country, the United States of America. We are living in a time when Americans feel it is their constitutional right to own assault weapons with high-capacity magazines and that any restriction on those weapons is an affront on their personal freedom. But the same people believe politicians and activist judges can make personal and private decisions for American women. We need to take a hard look at whom we elect and ask do they understand the difference between rights and responsibilities.
