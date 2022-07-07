This message is for all females, adolescent or adult: It’s now official: Women have been told they are second-class citizens. The shocking Supreme Court ban on abortion rights that erases 50 years of progress for women’s equality suddenly has denied her ability to determine her own future.
So how does it feel —
— to lose your reproductive rights?
— to be forced to carry and care for children you don’t want and can’t afford?
— to put your health in jeopardy?
— to lose your economic security?
— to be dependent on others for your welfare?
And how will it feel when this radical-right Supreme Court decides to (as suggested by one justice):
— curtail your access to birth control?
— allow the government to dictate whom you can love or marry?
— threaten incarceration for a “suspicious” miscarriage?
— track and monitor your intimate activities?
Fight back: Vote Democratic so Congress can act to enshrine your reproductive rights into law.
Kathy Hollen
Montpelier
You are fear mongering. That is not a truthful statement it's overreach way overreach.
