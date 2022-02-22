Barre City Council has been unbalanced since 1895. It has taken a long time for women to be accepted in leadership roles. We have never had a woman mayor and fewer than a dozen women City Councilors, eight serving in the past 30 years. Time in the archives will reveal exact figures, but there has been a dearth of women represented on that governing body.
I am excited to say that the next election could place four women on council. Let me tell you what a critical mass of women leading our city could be like by reviewing a short list of changes we have already witnessed, having more than one woman at a time on council.
We have seen a growing number of volunteers and efforts to engage the community-at-large, a focus on social — not just business — issues; examinations of barriers to equity in hiring; policies; and a more open key-position hiring processes, councilors involved in social issues working groups, a greater push toward housing and food security, creating strategic plans for the future.
Let’s keep electing more women to political office. Women bring empathy for those issues affecting women and children: poverty, hunger and housing anxiety, youth substance use and child care, sex trafficking and domestic violence. These are the very issues pushed aside when the focus is almost entirely on income-producing ventures, businesses and nonprofits, especially when it's all city residents who pay the lion’s share of city taxes. Landlords include it in rents.
Joelen Mulvaney
Barre
