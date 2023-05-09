The woke culture has taken over our country. It is destroying our traditions and challenging our moral values. To many, it’s exhibiting shear madness promoted by the press, Democrats/progressives, and our education establishment.

Non-punishment of criminal behavior and the failure to enforce immigration laws is highlighted daily on the news. Legalizing and encouraging marijuana and gambling is a gateway to more harmful consequences. Taxpayer entitlements for refusing to look for work undermines worker self-esteem and contributions to our society.

(3) comments

Brian
Brian

Thanks Frank. A sane voice in the Burlington Area, who knew.

Brian Judd

Ward 2 Barre

802-839-9985

reene722
reene722

Amen to that!!!

Mike from Worcester
Mike from Worcester

Being "woke" is actually having knowledge, facts, history at your fingertips. But 'snowflake' MAGA hats are afraid that knowing history will melt their kids brains. After all, the less education, the more likely to be a Republican. You know, those that 'project', that accuse others of what they are- "sheeple". All your terms.

