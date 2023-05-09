The woke culture has taken over our country. It is destroying our traditions and challenging our moral values. To many, it’s exhibiting shear madness promoted by the press, Democrats/progressives, and our education establishment.
Non-punishment of criminal behavior and the failure to enforce immigration laws is highlighted daily on the news. Legalizing and encouraging marijuana and gambling is a gateway to more harmful consequences. Taxpayer entitlements for refusing to look for work undermines worker self-esteem and contributions to our society.
Abortion is an emotional and morally dividing issue. Allowing abortion up ’til birth for any reason is illogical, yet advocates promote this action without shame. Society is also accepting degrading behavior in public places and accepting transsexuals as normal. These new behavior standards affect the very morals of our country.
Attacking Catholics and Jews and passing judgement without due process is an affront to our basic constitutional freedoms. Acceptance and funding of failed public schools where many students lack basic reading and math skills but are exposed to diversity, inclusion and equity standards, dumbs down our culture. Gender changing acceptance in women sports is defying natural law, and using drag performers for military recruitment makes a mockery of our military readiness.
These are some examples showing the decline of American society where traditions are compromised. Speak up and support political candidates who oppose these woke changes and pray for our country. We get what we accept.
Thanks Frank. A sane voice in the Burlington Area, who knew.
Brian Judd
Ward 2 Barre
802-839-9985
Amen to that!!!
Being "woke" is actually having knowledge, facts, history at your fingertips. But 'snowflake' MAGA hats are afraid that knowing history will melt their kids brains. After all, the less education, the more likely to be a Republican. You know, those that 'project', that accuse others of what they are- "sheeple". All your terms.
