What is "woke"? What does it mean to be "woke?" In recent years, the term "woke" has been thrown out as some sort of accusation from some Americans toward other Americans, but what does "woke" mean?
The truth of "woke" is, "woke" is change. That's all. As we get older, we see change more and more as our time grows longer and longer and the change we witness becomes greater and greater. Familiarity is comfortable; change is not comfortable.
