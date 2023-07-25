It seems the city of Montpelier needs to take a training from Washington County Mental Health on trauma. Many of the residents and businesses of Montpelier have just suffered significant loss through flooding. Being resilient Vermonters, those people moved quickly to clear out their damaged possessions and buildings to avoid further damage from mold.
A week later, the city wants those residents and businesses to go back through the remains of their lives and sort it into six neat piles. Clearly, the city doesn't have a clue how to work with traumatized people. With this not being the first flood experienced by Montpelier, you'd think the city would have developed a plan to deal with this issue earlier.