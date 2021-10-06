Just a friendly reminder from those of us who moved to Vermont several decades ago and those just recently: We have real winter here so expect to drive more slowly, expect snow on roads and sidewalks, and use snow tires as we have many uphills and downhills with frequent bursts of snowfall that at times, no highway crew can keep up with. Happy driving and slow down.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
