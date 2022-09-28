My wife and I just received ballots from VSECU to register our vote on VSECU’s proposed merger with New England Federal Credit Union. We will be voting "yes," and I thought I would offer why.
I grew up in central Vermont and attended Johnson State College. I left for and returned after a rewarding four-year stint in the Air Force, and have now worked for a Rutland-based company for years. I am grateful for the workplace, social network and church communities to which we belong. The lifestyle and beauty Vermont offers is second to none, but it’s also a financially challenging place that demands you get the most out of what you have.
We’ve used VSECU for two mortgages, a number of car loans and educational savings accounts for our children. In each instance, whether a daily or once/twice-a-lifetime transaction, their team has been knowledgeable, courteous and engaging. I also believe they have helped us better manage our resources. I therefore trust the VSECU leadership and broader team because they’ve earned it. And I want our family’s financial future to continue to be safe and secure. The joining of VSECU and NEFCU better assures, in my view, the strength and integrity of the combined institutions. This is especially true given the turbulence seemingly everywhere else.
In the end, my wife and I believe the merger benefits members like us, the combined organizations’ employees and, in the end, Vermont. That’s why we will be voting "yes."
