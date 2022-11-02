As Brenna Galdenzi, president of Protect Our Wildlife, pointed out in a weekend column, wildlife trappers are heartless killers. They don't see their prey, don't even know exactly what animal will be caught in in their baited traps. Vermont Fish and Wildlife protects these heartless killers, who can legally set out their deadly devices from Oct. 22 until March 31. And coyotes can be hunted and killed year round. Shame on us. Shame on the killers. Shame on the state officials and shame on the legislators who allow this atavistic pursuit.
Strat Douthat
