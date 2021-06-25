Often I find it hard to believe a person would vote Republican.
Could it be they feel that laws favoring voter suppression that so negatively restricts the constitutional rights of those of color, working poor and the elderly, is in their and their friends’ best interest?
Perhaps they have accepted Trump’s lies regarding the election being stolen and the insurrection of Jan. 6 being just a normal tourist day in Washington.
Or maybe their Republican vote is driven by the fear that their personhood within the majority is no longer viable as America truly becomes a social and cultural melting pot.
Given that, it is still hard to believe a person would vote Republican. But I can tell you I believe I won’t be voting Republican in the near future.
William Gay
Montpelier
