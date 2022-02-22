Have you ever met a white supremacist who was supreme? I have not. Donald Trump is a white supremacist and other white supremacists love him. Remember, he was the one who was supposed to make America great again. That's code for bringing back the good old days when whites completely brutalized people of color.
In recent decades, white supremacists have learned to be a little more subtle in their brutality. There are not many lynchings, but we still have the George Floyds and the Ahmaud Arberys. Donald Trump allowed white supremacists to come out of their dark closets.
Whites have privilege, and we don't even realize it. People of color face unequal justice, housing segregation, inequitable employment opportunities, wage disparities, voter restrictions and suppression, poorer health care and education, and more dangerous neighborhoods. Some are subtle, some not so much. Our eyes are closed to most of these.
G. Richard Dundas
Bennington
