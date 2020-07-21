Is "Black Lives Matter” a proposition to which all could readily agree, or does it stand for “Black Lives Matter, Global Network,” a political organization founded by trained Marxists and dedicated to defunding the police, reparations for slavery and the elimination of the nuclear family? City of Montpelier officials, you need to clarify what is written on U.S. Route 2 in front of the Vermont State House.
If “Black Lives Matter” is a proposition not a political group, then it is perfectly consonant with “freedom and justice for all” and the Montpelier City Council should reconsider its recent ruling and allow for both statements of foundational principles to which all might easily agree. If, however, Montpelier and Governor Scott might mean for the phrase to indicate the political organization, then it needs to be removed from the road as rapidly as it was painted on.
The Marxist Critical Race Theory of BLM Inc. conflicts with the truly revolutionary American principle of individual rights and responsibilities for all people that is the very basis of our founding documents and legal philosophy. Critical Race Theory conflicts with civil rights law and the principles of Martin Luther King. The Marxist position is that legal and social rights are group, not individual, based and thus, groups must endlessly fight each other for power and rights. Shaming, shunning, intimidating and coercing inevitably follow, destroying the social fabric needed to work together. Marxism purposefully destroys law and culture, in order to replace both. Group-based rights versus individual rights for all citizens are mutually exclusive principles that lead to radically different types of societies. It’s time to wake up and choose wisely.
Carole Bandy
Berlin
