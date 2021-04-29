In February, I published a short piece about “Sunshine Week,” a time to recognize the importance of open meetings and transparency, such as reporting requirements on campaign funding.
I recently visited our secretary of state’s website. I wanted to know who provided support to Brian Judd, a past candidate for Barre’s Ward 2 Council seat who insists there have been problems in our city’s election process that caused, or contributed to, his loss. I thought I’d reach out to his supporters, asking them to coach him that it’s time to move on. Our city has many consequential issues on its agenda.
It appears Judd has not filed a campaign finance report and, therefore, I was unable to get this information.
Some of us have participated in nail-biting elections, sports events or other life events. The Ward 2 race this year was not one of them.
It’s time to move on.
Sue Higby
Barre City
