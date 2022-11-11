The assault on Paul Pelosi is a reminder of how close our nation came Jan. 6, 2021, to seeing our elected representatives being beaten or killed in an effort to prevent the peaceful transfer of government.
Political violence is a harbinger of dictatorship. Charlottesville was a warning of how white supremacists can use violence to enforce their view (much like the Ku Klux Klan and “nightriders”).
