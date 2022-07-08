Where are Sanders, Welch and Leahy

when we need them most?

And all the other Dems

who've disappeared like ghosts?

While choosing not to act

they know they’ll still get paid.

They’re acting like the GOP

hushed because they’re afraid.

They’ve raised white flags to surrender

while democracy gets sacked.

Why won’t they stand up and fight

while our rights get attacked?

So come back from your vacations

and take your heads out of the sand.

While Americans are losing their rights

it’s past time you made a stand.

Come on Pat, Bernie and Peter

three wrongs don’t make it right.

So yell, kick and scream for Vermont

with all your might, put up a fight.

Bill Walsh

Barre Town

