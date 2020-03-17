I have voted for Mr. Donovan repeatedly. I have examined his record and find myself in agreement with the overwhelming majority of his stands.
However, I will not support him again. The good the attorney general has done has become tainted by a total lack of judgement, especially during this, the age of Trump. When we witness Nazis and Klan (people who spread hatred by self definition) crawling out from under God knows what to vomit up their ugly dehumanizing filth with impunity while the president calls them 'good people,' it is time to act.
I have watched attorneys general from red states bring suit in courts to uphold the Trump administration's inhuman stupidity, well knowing they will be ruled against, but still trying to make a statement.
Whatever Mr. Donovan believed was the inevitability of a higher court ruling concerning the methods used, in effect, to overturn Ms. Morris's election and drive her from office, he still should have brought prosecution. The expenditure of time and money, even in what he judged was a losing cause, would have been well worth it. It would have sent Vermont and the U.S. a positive message concerning our beliefs in human rights, in elections, in freedom, in Vermonter's tradition of helping our neighbors. What about the right to the pursuit of happiness without living in fear for one's health and safety?
Instead, Mr. Donovan, you have left me feeling I live in the state that practiced sterilization, racism and bigotry and hasn't changed – my shame, and your message to us and the world.
Michael Meninger
Worcester
