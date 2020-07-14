Sitting in the car in a sunny parking lot is not a comfortable place to be. One doesn’t want to run the polluting engine in order to get the benefit of the air conditioning. Unless it happens to be a breezy day, putting the windows down may not give much relief from hot weather.
What I’d like to see and experience is more tree-planting in and around parking lots. Trees would cool the air and provide actual shade for people who have to wait in their cars in parking lots. Our ongoing COVID-19 avoidance of stores and offices may last a long time. I would appreciate more tree-planting to cool and beautify our local environments.
Janet Leader
North Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.