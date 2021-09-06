The first two chairs of the Green Mountain Care Board are now employed by the UVM Health Network at a combined salary of about million dollars per year. One has to do with hospital operations and the other is essentially a public relations post.
Originally, the GMCB was created to guide the transition to a universal, single payer health care plan as per Act 48. One reason it was never implemented was that opponents claimed it would be too bureaucratic. Many people believed this, even though countries with universal health care have better results at half the cost.
Ironically, we now have longer wait times and lack of critical communications with patients, with health care costs approaching the stratosphere, which is just the opposite of what the UVM Health Network has promoted.
Jerry Kilcourse
Montpelier
