Ms. Davis referred to the protesters who were reacting to the horrible decision of the Republican-dominated Supreme Court, as an angry mob. One Republican referred to Jan. 6 as a walk in the park. I hope we can continue to protest peacefully.
The decision abolishing Roe was as bad a decision ever made by the court. Sure, we are angry, why not?
As I approach my 86th birthday, I find myself thinking about my passing away. After the recent decisions by the court, I have just realized that I am dead and living in hell.
Climate change is the most important issue facing our country and the rest of the world. The court doesn’t think so.
Gerrymandering is a deadly threat to our democracy. The court doesn’t think so.
We are on our way to becoming a third-world country. In Mississippi, giving birth is far more dangerous than having an abortion. Why is the life of the pregnant woman not as important as a 2-month-old fetus in her womb?
If we do not wake up and start thinking clearly, we will all die much sooner than later.
Leonard A. Zivitz, MD
East Wallingford
